Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

VRRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.49 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after buying an additional 814,249 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,188,000 after buying an additional 656,604 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after buying an additional 963,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after buying an additional 1,426,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

