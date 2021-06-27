Vertcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001760 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $35.44 million and $1.01 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,203.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.57 or 0.05555408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.74 or 0.01375598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.75 or 0.00384755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00121125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.41 or 0.00606586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00383344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006694 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038775 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,640,647 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

