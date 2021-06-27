VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002965 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $62.04 million and $29,539.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00043693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00101583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00160784 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,168.87 or 0.99769646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002863 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,942,677 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

