Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $63.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

VSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 18.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Viasat by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Viasat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Viasat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.40. 703,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,117. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,310.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viasat has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viasat will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

