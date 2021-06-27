Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Declares $0.07 Final Dividend

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

