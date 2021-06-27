Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Declares $0.07 Final Dividend

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35.
Vicinity Centres Company Profile
