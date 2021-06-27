Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.26, but opened at $43.99. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 873,199 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,589,000 after purchasing an additional 194,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,506,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares during the period. 21.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

