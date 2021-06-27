Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,344,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

