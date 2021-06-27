Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after purchasing an additional 810,231 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $16,609,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,995,000 after purchasing an additional 376,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

