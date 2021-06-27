Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volex plc (LON:VLX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 385 ($5.03). Volex shares last traded at GBX 383.50 ($5.01), with a volume of 762,690 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Volex from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Volex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 345.28. The firm has a market cap of £602.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Volex’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

About Volex (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.