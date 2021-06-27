Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) & Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Head to Head Contrast

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) and Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and Dalrada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.14 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -8.26 Dalrada $1.18 million 22.42 -$2.47 million N/A N/A

Dalrada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Volt Information Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Volt Information Sciences and Dalrada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Dalrada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volt Information Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.89%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than Dalrada.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dalrada shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Dalrada shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and Dalrada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61% Dalrada -133.61% N/A -155.79%

Risk & Volatility

Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada has a beta of 8.36, indicating that its share price is 736% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Volt Information Sciences beats Dalrada on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

Dalrada Company Profile

Dalrada Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. It produces heater/chiller units that provide simultaneous heating and cooling without the need for combustion or the burning of fossil fuels. The company also develops health care products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers. In addition, it provides end to end product engineering services across various domains, including banking and financial services, telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, legal, and IT infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Dalrada Financial Corporation. Dalrada Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

