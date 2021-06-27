Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

NYSE VNO opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,404,000 after acquiring an additional 217,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,344,000 after acquiring an additional 88,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,212,000 after purchasing an additional 244,575 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

