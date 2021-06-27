Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 378,719 shares.The stock last traded at $16.06 and had previously closed at $15.99.

Several analysts recently commented on WNC shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $834.06 million, a PE ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.85.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 351.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,445 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 61.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 306,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 116,478 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Wabash National by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Wabash National by 116.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 746.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 112,684 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

