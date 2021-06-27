Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €143.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €143.00 ($168.24) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €139.00 ($163.53).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €132.90 ($156.35) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €131.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 1 year high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

