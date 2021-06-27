Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Walmart by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $135,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,093,113 shares of company stock worth $2,671,530,502. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $138.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.90. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.02 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.