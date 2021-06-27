Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.06% of Walmart worth $240,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,546,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.02 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,093,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,530,502 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

