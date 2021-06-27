Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will post sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.85. 228,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $170.51 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

