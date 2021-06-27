Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 179.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Wayfair makes up about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of W. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,308.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $321.50 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.69 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.17. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $427,612.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,108,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total transaction of $454,335.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,935 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

