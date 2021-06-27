Wedbush Comments on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PB. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Shares of PB stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.78. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,556,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.