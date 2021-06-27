Wedbush Comments on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

NYSE:WAL opened at $95.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,557,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,152,000 after purchasing an additional 803,442 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.