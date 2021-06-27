Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 109.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,700 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.45% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $15,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

