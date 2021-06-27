Wells Fargo & Company Boosts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $34.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEY. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

KEY stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,147,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after buying an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,781,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

