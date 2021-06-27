Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $97.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 67,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.