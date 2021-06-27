West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of WFG opened at $70.07 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.47.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $713,562,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $133,157,000.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

