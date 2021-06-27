Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$17.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$13.12 and a 12-month high of C$21.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.96.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.33 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WTE. TD Securities raised their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.