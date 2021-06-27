Wincanton’s (WIN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

LON WIN opened at GBX 439 ($5.74) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 434.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. The company has a market capitalization of £546.56 million and a PE ratio of 13.34. Wincanton has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 460 ($6.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.40%.

In other Wincanton news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total value of £44,700 ($58,400.84).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

