Wing Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.34 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $13.44 or 0.00040735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $23.01 million and $4.34 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00107673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00165241 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,019.65 or 1.00098251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,837,063 coins and its circulating supply is 1,712,063 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

