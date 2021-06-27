Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NCA stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

