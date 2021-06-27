Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEACU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,462,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $247,000.

AEACU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

