Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 59,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAAC opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

