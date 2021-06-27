Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,014 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

PRPL stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,795.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

