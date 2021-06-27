Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 16,938 Shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,938 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,120,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

DUNEU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUNEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.