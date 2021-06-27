Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stake Reduced by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,077,000 after buying an additional 333,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $32,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

WWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

