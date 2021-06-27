WOM Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00019673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.00584192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00036819 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

