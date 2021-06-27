Worm Capital LLC Boosts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Worm Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1,759.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,109 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for approximately 7.8% of Worm Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $29,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

ABNB traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,452,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.72. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion and a PE ratio of -9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $3,773,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,862,160.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,079,253 shares of company stock valued at $297,195,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.