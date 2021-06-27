Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $248,000 in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGMCU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $4,960,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $12,400,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $12,985,000.

GGMCU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

