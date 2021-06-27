Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New $500,000 Investment in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HERAU. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.

FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

