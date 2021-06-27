Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000.

OTCMKTS:CLRMU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

