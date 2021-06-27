Yakira Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,931 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RealNetworks were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNWK. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 18.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $2.35 on Friday. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on RealNetworks in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

