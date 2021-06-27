Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $367,000 Position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSAC. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 347,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 147,211 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,950,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSAC opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Property Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

