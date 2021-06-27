Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $494,000 Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCCCU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Get Healthcare Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HCCCU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.