YETI (NYSE:YETI) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.45.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.64. YETI has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $95.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of YETI by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

