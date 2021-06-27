Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist cut their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67. Yext has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,146,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,361,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,219,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,086 shares of company stock worth $2,720,691. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.