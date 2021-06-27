YIELD App (YLD) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $29.16 million and approximately $87,889.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.55 or 0.00587842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00037257 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 109,908,976 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

