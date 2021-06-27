YPF Sociedad Anónima Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 19,447 call options on the company. This is an increase of 839% compared to the typical volume of 2,072 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.96. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

