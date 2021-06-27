Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,855 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,687 shares of company stock worth $7,428,050. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $117.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

