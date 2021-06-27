Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to post $2.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $14.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.56 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000.

NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.71. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

