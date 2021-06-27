Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post sales of $3.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $14.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.59 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $17.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,261,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,804,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,902,072. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.