Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post sales of $3.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $14.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.59 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $17.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,261,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,804,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,902,072. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

