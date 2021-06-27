Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report sales of $580.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $535.12 million and the highest is $599.70 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $653.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Several research firms have commented on EQR. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

