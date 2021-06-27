Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.32). Okta posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.86.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,985. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -100.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

