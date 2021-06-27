Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post $95.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.88 million to $95.76 million. Regional Management posted sales of $89.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $393.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.15 million to $395.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $439.34 million, with estimates ranging from $433.85 million to $444.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:RM traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.14. 375,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,171. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $123,138.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

